It took me a bit, being new to this as well, but once you install sanity/cli, you will then be able to create a sanity project. You'll do that running sanity init. That process will create the end path where your sanity project will live. As a starter, I suggest you make your final path /studio. That directory will be a sanity project. Most of the commands you'll need to run will only work in that directory, so you will first have to cd to it (cd studio). Immediately run sanity --help to see the commands. For example, you can't run sanity uninstall unless you are in that folder first.

I may not be totally right on this but I had unintentionally installed version 3 of the sanity cli. It may be great, but as a beginner I was trying to get a handle on v2. They are significantly different. So, I first uninstalled my global installation of v3. I then installed v2 globally.



I then found I could install v3 locally in the folder I was working my main web project on. I found that both were present, so I had to be careful to give my v2 commands as simple sanity <something>, as opposed to npx sanity <something> for v3.



After installing the cli, you most likely would be running sanity start, but make sure you first cd into the sanity project folder. If you didn't change the final path to /studio, you should pay attention to the name it is given during the init process.



Best of luck.

