Hello everyone! I have been building my portfolio with Sanity and Gatsby. I tried to deploy it to Netlify but the front-end keeps failing - I dont know why. I remember that when i first created the project the github repository slug an extra space which was interpreted into a dash ” - ” so I modified the url on github and on Netlify but I can’t modify it on Sanity studio as I am assuming this might be the issue. Does anyone know how to deploy the front-end to Netlify or manually edit the project info?

