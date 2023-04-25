useClient()

document.displayed._updatedAt

const fetchConcepts = async (): Promise<any> => { try { // the current working version puts a delay here, which returns consistent results, but is not ideal: // await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 1000)) const res = await client.fetch(trunkBuilder(), {id: dId}) // what I would like to do is check the _updatedAt value of the displayed document and the response, and if they don't match, wait a bit and try again: if (res._updatedAt !== document.displayed._updatedAt) { console.log('res._updatedAt', res._updatedAt) console.log('document.displayed._updatedAt', document.displayed._updatedAt) await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 250)) // unfortunately, this doesn't work. The fetched document is not updated, and the query returns the same results. Forever: return fetchConcepts() } else if (res.topConcepts === null && res.orphans.length < 1) { setNoConcept(true) } else { setNoConcept(false) setConcepts(res) } } catch (error) { // eslint-disable-next-line no-console console.log('Error: ', error) setIsError(true) } return setIsLoading(false) }

Hi Sanity Community — I’m trying to fetch fresh data from the API in a custom document view component with. I want the fetched data to match the timestamp of, which the custom view component is supplied with from Structure Builder. If I delay the fetch, the data matches (i.e. the content lake has time to update), but I’d much rather avoid the arbitrary delay. I’ve tried adding the pause after an initial non-matching fetch and calling the function recursively, but even with a delay here, the values never match — in fact, they never even change (see image below the code snippet). Any ideas on why this isn’t working, or how I might otherwise eliminate the hard-coded delay? Thank you!