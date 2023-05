name

Question about migrating data - this example is good ( https://www.sanity.io/docs/migrating-data ). It unsets a document'sand sets a. But let's say for something more complicatedMy document has aof block content and for example I want to look at all the blocks inside each document body and find the ones that areand change them to a new typewhen I change it to the new type I also want to set some new values that didn't exist on the old type.I see when I get the docs, I can filter down to all theinside thethat I want to change, but then how do I create patches that will change theof each of these blocks? It seems like maybe patches can only be performed on top-level documents and not child blocks - what's the best way to go about this?