props.rating

<p>{props.rating}</p>

const StarRating = (rating) => <div>{rating}</div>

<StarRating rating={props.rating} />

One approach might be to start by rendering the rating to your page (i.e., just show the rating in a div). That will ensure your queries work and you’re sourcing correctly. Assuming your query returns, that might look like this on your page:Once that’s done, you can build a component that takes in one parameter: rating. The component mightjust render the rating to the page at this point, but now you can reuse it, move it to its own file, etc. It might be:Then when you want to use it, you could use:If this renders out, then you’d rework the StarRating component to have it return stars instead of a number. It’s a function that takes a rating in and returns stars out.