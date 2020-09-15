🙂

<http://www.example.com/category/the-article-slug|www.example.com/category/the-article-slug>

category/the-article-slug.js

article.js

/category/

/the-article-slug

<http://www.example.com/article?category=category&slug=the-article-slug|www.example.com/article?category=category&slug=the-article-slug>

Hello everyoneUsing Gatsby, I need to load in content atnotwhich I agree goes against the idea of Gatsby being static content but the client has dropped this on me at the final hour and I don’t have much choice.The current URL structure is like this:but if you visit that, you get a 404 for— ideally here it would somehow loadand pass it theandto fetch with the sanity clientMy other option was to change the URL structure like this:but this loses some of its clean appeal and isn’t idealI posted this on Stack Overflow but the reply I got seemed to think it’s impossible