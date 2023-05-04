// frontend const handleUpload = async () => { // const selectedFile = target.files[0] if (!selectedFile) return; const formData = new FormData(); const arrayBuffer = await selectedFile.arrayBuffer(); formData.append("image", arrayBuffer); const { data } = await <http://axios.post|axios.post>("/api/image", arrayBuffer, { headers: { "Content-Type": "application/octet-stream", }, }); };

// backend api/image.js import { client } from "../../lib/sanityClient"; import getRawBody from "raw-body"; export const config = { api: { bodyParser: false, }, }; const handler = async (req, res) => { const rawBody = await getRawBody(req); await client.assets.upload("image", rawBody, { contentType: "image/jpeg", }); res.status(201).json({ message: "success" }); }; export default handler;

😴

I used days trying to figure this out. If anyone in the future is trying to do something similar, this is how I did it (with the help of the answers above)Now I can finally sleep