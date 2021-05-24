Discussion on how to use referenced document ID in filter for GROQ queries.

references

_type == 'contentSubjectTag' => { _type, "title": subjectTag->title, "text": subjectTag->text, "subjects": *[_type=='subject' && references(subjectTag->_id)]{ title, externalLink, }, },

Hey guys. I’ve see a lot of GROQ related questions here recently so apologies if I’m duplicating myself but… is there a way to get a referenced document id to be later used in filter?I have a nested array for example with different types of objects with references, but when I try to usefilter inside it as such I get nothing: