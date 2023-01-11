$audience

In that demo I have an object called “experiment”, which contains an array for two references.In my GROQ query I only resolve one of them, based on anvariable which is set to either 0 or 1.In the live preview I also had a way to change the audience variable so you could at least preview both.It’s a simple example in that it doesn’t then do the sort of tracking you would want to analyze the “score” of which one did better. But that’s where you’d likely need to integrate your own solution.