Error: code(...): Nothing was returned from render. This usually means a return statement is missing. Or, to render nothing, return null.

<code>

npm

react-syntax-highlighter

"data": { "allPost": [ { "contentRaw": [ { "_key": "5978aa8a8ae9", "_type": "code", "code": "if (1 + 1 === 2) return 'Success'"; "language": "javascript" }, ] }

... <div className={utilStyles.postData}> <PortableText value={currPost[0].contentRaw} components={components} /> ...

const components = { types: { code: () => { contentRaw.forEach((block) => { if (block.hasOwnProperty('code')) { return ( <SyntaxHighlighter language={block.language} style={nightOwl}> {block.code} </SyntaxHighlighter> ); } }); }, }, };

Good evening. I’ve hit a bit of a sticking point with portable text in Next.js and I’m wondering if anyone has attempted this here.TLDR: I’m getting an error that readsI came by this pull request that suggested a method to handlein react.From there I looked intoas a nice way to serve up a code block in my project.Having read the sanity docs on the topicI came up with an implementation that looks something like this…JSON DataJSJS componentsMy expectation is that for each code type in the contentRaw JSON array (there are actually many), I should be returning out the styling from the component… instead I get the mentioned errorMight anyone be able to see where I have mis-stepped?