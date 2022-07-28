// A very useful library 😉 import { groq } from "next-sanity"; // this 👇 is your page function Blog({ posts }) { return ( <ul> {posts.map((post) => ( <li>{post.title}</li> ))} </ul> ) } // This function gets called at build time on server-side. // It won't be called on client-side, so you can even do // direct database queries. // This is your data fetching 👇 export async function getStaticProps() { // You would use groq here to get your sanity data const res = await fetch(YOUR_QUERY) const posts = await res.json() // By returning { props: { posts } }, the Blog component // will receive `posts` as a prop at build time return { props: { posts, }, } } export default Blog