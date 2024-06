Thanks. It seems that an organization doesn't really have an owner? If I, as the organization owner, have a project that I’ve removed myself from, it seems I don’t have permission to do much of anything. Not even deleting the project.

Still the project might still be getting billed to my organization, which I am pretty powerless to do anything about. I understand that this probably is connected to enforcing the number of seats on a project, but it seems like a bit of an oversight to be honest