Hey Andreas, Andreas here. If I knew your project ID and dataset (and the correct URLs) i could read data from your studio, but not write to it. For that I’d need to be authenticated with a token.



When you use sanity studio you don’t need to write that token because it is magically generated when you login. So without knowing your sanity login I couldn’t do anything to your data even if I had the source code for you project, and I knew your project ID and your dataset



So I would recommend keeping localhost:3000 as CORS, it makes life easier to be able to run studio localhost

🙂