{ "course": *[ _type == "inPersonClass" && slug.current == $slug ][0] { _id, sfID, "api": *[ _id == "apiData" ][0] { "classes": sfClasses[ Product2__r.Id match ^.sfID + "*" ] { ... } } } }

Hmm revisiting this. One catch here is that while the structure is fine if we just need to query each third-party data in isolation, it becomes tricky when trying to include them in subqueries. For example, in my Sanity dataset I have somedocs, each of which have a Salesforce product ID. Now in mydoc holding all third-party data, I have aarray holding all of my Salesforce classes. I am first trying to query some, grab their, then run a query on thatarray within my. Here is what I am trying, but getting stuck because we can’t reference grandparent scope:I might be missing something here so am reaching out. Would be awesome if we could set variables within projections and then use those variables further down in the query.