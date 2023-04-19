😕

"_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "6dce5ea4c2d4", "_type": "span", "marks": [ "021bc167e2d2" ], "text": "I want to set color on this text!" } ], "markDefs": [ { "_key": "021bc167e2d2", "_type": "color", "color": "rgb(0, 113, 119)" } ],

const InlineAnnotation = styled.span` border: none; ${(props) => props.textColor}; ` const TextColor = (props) => { const { value, renderDefault } = props const { color } = value console.log(value, color) return ( <InlineAnnotation className="MyCustomAnnotatianWhereColorIsSet" textColor={{ color }} > {renderDefault({ ...props })} </InlineAnnotation> ) }

{_key: '021bc167e2d2', _type: 'color', color: 'rgb(0, 113, 119)'} 'rgb(0, 113, 119)' {_key: 'a0f14ee6a1c6', _type: 'color', color: 'rgb(249, 93, 122)'} 'rgb(249, 93, 122)'

<span class="sc-dOrDzm hSVqgX MyCustomAnnotatianWhereColorIsSet"> <span class="sc-eyLAWx erPojB"> <span data-annotation=""> <span data-slate-string="true"> here is the next text for color! </span> </span> </span> </span>

{ -webkit-text-decoration: none; text-decoration: none; display: inline; background-color: #fff; border-bottom: 1px dashed #565d67; color: #565d67; }

border: none; color: rgb(249,93,122);

blockEditor: { render: ({ color, children }) => { return ( <span style={{ color }}>{children}</span> ) }, },

Nice ones, I had really hoped for an complete example of how to create an annotation component for color because I can not get it to work render the selected colorthe custom color picker stores the color in correct way, likeMy custom TextColor component set to components: { annotation: TextColor } in Block schemaconsole.log, where we see that it actually pickup selected color.renders in portableText UIBut the .erPoJB class comes from built in <Annotation> with below css and I have no idea how to solve this. , to not render dashed bottom border nor setting the colorfor reference, “my” .hSVqgX got below css:The portableBlock component in the studio looks like first screen shotCould you please give me a hint how to render the texts colors in the “RTE”?(In V2 we just used the blockedEditor in the block content schema, very simple and just worked