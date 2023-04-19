Skip to content
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
So, I'm trying to render a PortableText with images in a React application (using @portabletext/react and Sanity v3). I have followed the ReadMe on how to create a custom react component to display images, but the BlockContent returned from my query contains objects of images with a reference to the 
image-&gt;asset-&gt;_ref
instead of the expanded image url. How can I get the expanded image references directly from my GROQ query?
In other queries I can do 
*[_type == "post"] { "image": image.asset-&gt;url }
but I'm not sure how to do this for BlockContent.
This is the blog template without any big modifications.
Jan 21, 2023, 3:22 PM
My query
Jan 21, 2023, 3:26 PM
The data returned
Jan 21, 2023, 3:27 PM
Of course I find the answer immediately after asking the question 😄 https://www.sanity.io/help/block-content-image-materializing
But then I have a follow-up question: The query suggested in the article includes the 
asset
property for all blocks with 
null
as value if the source block does not contain the 
asset
property. Is there a way to only include the "asset"-property in the result for blocks that definitely contains an 
asset
property?
Jan 21, 2023, 3:43 PM
Never mind, figured out that as well... Oh, the wonders of rubber ducking oneself.... 🤣
Jan 21, 2023, 3:51 PM
This is delightful to read 🙂 If you want some 💅 for your portable text, you should look at these:
inline blocks
custom annotations and more
Jan 23, 2023, 3:44 PM
user J
Thanks for those links! 😄 I already made a youtube embed following one of the guides on the website. Pretty cool! Didn't know you could have those kind of inline blocks as well
Jan 25, 2023, 8:47 AM
Nice ones, I had really hoped for an complete example of how to create an annotation component for color because I can not get it to work render the selected color 😕
the custom color picker stores the color in correct way, like

      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "6dce5ea4c2d4",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "021bc167e2d2"
          ],
          "text": "I want to set color on this text!"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "021bc167e2d2",
          "_type": "color",
          "color": "rgb(0, 113, 119)"
        }
      ],
My custom TextColor component set to components: { annotation: TextColor } in Block schema

const InlineAnnotation = styled.span`
  border: none;
  ${(props) =&gt; props.textColor};
`

const TextColor = (props) =&gt; {
  const { value, renderDefault } = props
  const { color } = value
  console.log(value, color)

  return (
    &lt;InlineAnnotation
      className="MyCustomAnnotatianWhereColorIsSet"
      textColor={{ color }}
    &gt;
      {renderDefault({ ...props })}
    &lt;/InlineAnnotation&gt;
  )
}
console.log, where we see that it actually pickup selected color.

{_key: '021bc167e2d2', _type: 'color', color: 'rgb(0, 113, 119)'} 'rgb(0, 113, 119)'
{_key: 'a0f14ee6a1c6', _type: 'color', color: 'rgb(249, 93, 122)'} 'rgb(249, 93, 122)'
renders in portableText UI

&lt;span class="sc-dOrDzm hSVqgX MyCustomAnnotatianWhereColorIsSet"&gt;
  &lt;span class="sc-eyLAWx erPojB"&gt;
    &lt;span data-annotation=""&gt;
      &lt;span data-slate-string="true"&gt;
        here is the next text for color!
      &lt;/span&gt;
    &lt;/span&gt;
  &lt;/span&gt;
&lt;/span&gt;
But the .erPoJB class comes from built in &lt;Annotation&gt; with below css and I have no idea how to solve this. , to not render dashed bottom border nor setting the color
😕
{
  -webkit-text-decoration: none;
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline;
  background-color: #fff;
  border-bottom: 1px dashed #565d67;
  color: #565d67;
}
for reference, “my” .hSVqgX got below css:

border: none;
color: rgb(249,93,122);
The portableBlock component in the studio looks like first screen shot

Could you please give me a hint how to render the texts colors in the “RTE”?
user J
🙏
(In V2 we just used the blockedEditor in the block content schema, very simple and just worked
🙂
blockEditor: {
  render: ({ color, children }) =&gt; {
    return (
      &lt;span style={{ color }}&gt;{children}&lt;/span&gt;
    )
  },
},
)
Apr 19, 2023, 1:47 PM

