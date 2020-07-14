Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on selecting from referenced values in GROQ and improving query efficiency.

5 replies
Last updated: Jul 14, 2020
boiling this down to the simplest form, is there a way I can 
select()
from referenced values using GROQ?I have a reference which could refer to two possible document types. This query totally works – but it doesn’t seem like the “best” way to do it, and I’m not sure if there would be some unexpected behaviour outside of this isolated example, or in a more complicated case?

*[_type == "story" &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] | order(publicationDate desc) {
	"references": references[] {
  	"title": reference-&gt; name,
  	"title": reference-&gt; title,
  }
}
Jul 14, 2020, 8:59 AM
I was expecting to do something a bit like this:
*[_type == "story" &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] | order(publicationDate desc) {
	"references": references[] {
  	"title": select(
  		reference-&gt; name =&gt; reference-&gt; name,
  		reference-&gt; title =&gt; reference-&gt; title
		)
  }
}
Jul 14, 2020, 9:04 AM
oh also … the shortcoming of doing it the first way, I guess is that unnecessary conditions are searched for, met or not met, then overwritten … whereas using select would cut at first case?
Jul 14, 2020, 9:07 AM
How about something like:
*[_type == "story" &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] | order(publicationDate desc) {
	"references": references[]-&gt;{
    _type == "someType" =&gt; {
      "title": name
    },
    _type == "otherType" =&gt; {
      title
    },
  }
}
Jul 14, 2020, 9:16 AM
How about something like:
*[_type == "story" &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] | order(publicationDate desc) {
	"references": references[]-&gt;{
    _type == "someType" =&gt; {
      "title": name
    },
    _type == "otherType" =&gt; {
      title
    },
  }
}
Jul 14, 2020, 9:16 AM
oh amazing! thanks
user Z
. This is great – the second piece of the puzzle was checking if a property existed using 
defined()
– having written this, I now feel like (probably falsely) like a certifiable GROQ wizard …

    "references": references[] {
      reference-&gt; _type == "artist" =&gt; {
    		"title": reference-&gt; name,
        "slug": reference-&gt; slug.current,
    		"image": select(
    			defined(reference-&gt; artworks) =&gt; reference-&gt; artworks[0]-&gt; {
          	...image,
  					"type": "artwork",
        		"metadata": image.asset-&gt;metadata
          },
          defined(image) =&gt; image {
       			...,
            "type": "override",
        		"metadata": asset-&gt;metadata
          },
        )
  		},
    	reference-&gt; _type == "exhibition" =&gt; {
    		"title": reference-&gt; title,
        "slug": reference-&gt; slug.current,
        "image": select(
          defined(image) =&gt; image {
       			...,
          	"type": "override",
        		"metadata": asset-&gt;metadata
          },
  	        defined(reference-&gt; images) =&gt; reference-&gt; images[0] {
          	...,
  					"type": "installation",
        		"metadata": asset-&gt;metadata
          },
        )
  		},
  		_type == "external" =&gt; {
    		"title": title,
        link,
        "image": image {
       		...,
        	"metadata": asset-&gt;metadata
  			}
  		},
      _type == "pdf" =&gt; {
        "title": title,
        "file": file.asset-&gt;url,
        "image": image {
          ...,
          "metadata": asset-&gt;metadata
        }
      }
    }
Jul 14, 2020, 10:17 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021
hello guys, I noticed that the data I fetch from my sanity studio to my front end are displayed randomly and I don't want...Dec 20, 2020
Warning: Data for Page Exceeds the Threshold of 128 kBAug 17, 2022
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
retrieve the values of sibling fields to use in rendering an inputComponentFeb 7, 2021
Display all the tags (and their category) of a single recipe.Feb 10, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.