"files": // Declare a property that will hold our data document[] // The `document` property is an array, hence the brackets (kinda like a loop) -> // It’s an array of references, so we need to follow them mediafile // Then we want the content of the `mediafile` property of each media .asset // Which is a `file` type, so it has an `asset` property -> // Which needs to be resolved as usual url // And finally we can get the url