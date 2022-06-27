Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on targeting data in a query and accessing file URLs in Sanity.io

38 replies
Last updated: Jun 27, 2022
Hi everyone,How do I target cobber-cb003s in the query so that it only gives me that data in the list?
Jun 27, 2022, 7:30 AM
*[ _type == "product" &amp;&amp; title == "cobber-cb003s" ]
Jun 27, 2022, 7:31 AM
ah yea that works perfectly thanks
Jun 27, 2022, 7:37 AM
I used this
"documentURL": file.asset-&gt;url
before to target document and have it downloadable on the front end. I have now 4 other documents in this query like this , but doing it the old way returns me null
Jun 27, 2022, 7:39 AM
"files": document[].asset-&gt;url
Jun 27, 2022, 7:40 AM
hmm this also aint right. Might it have to do with how I build the schema?
Jun 27, 2022, 7:42 AM
Schema looks like this
export default {
    name: "product",
    title: "Product",
    type: "document",
  ["update", "create", "publish","delete"],
  
    fields: [
      {
        title: "Title",
        description:
          "This title will appear in the title unit at the top of the page",
        name: "title",
        type: "string",
      },
      {
        title: 'Text', 
        name: 'text',
        type: 'array', 
        of: [{type: 'block'}]
      },
      {
        title: 'Model3D URL',
        name: 'imageUrl',
        type: 'url'
      },
      {
        title: 'Document',
        name: 'document',
        type: 'array',
        of: [
          {
            type: "reference",
            to: [{type: "media"}]
          }
        ]
      },
    ],
  };
Jun 27, 2022, 7:42 AM
Oh, what’s the media type?
Jun 27, 2022, 7:43 AM
that reverse to the other schema that contains this:
export default {
    name: "media",
    title: "Media",
    type: "document",
  
   ["update", "create", "publish", "delete"],
  
    fields: [
        {
            title: "Name",
            description:
              "Name your file",
            type: "string",
            name: "name",
          },
        {
            title: 'Media file',
            description: "Place media files here",
            name: 'mediafile',
            type: 'file',
            fields: [
              {
                name: 'description',
                type: 'string',
                title: 'Description'
              }
            ]
          },
    ],
  };
Jun 27, 2022, 7:44 AM
Ah right.
"files": document[].mediafile.asset-&gt;url
Jun 27, 2022, 7:46 AM
I think we are getting closer, but it still results in:
Jun 27, 2022, 7:47 AM
You’re missing a comma.
Jun 27, 2022, 7:49 AM
oh right
Jun 27, 2022, 7:50 AM
I still need to target something here it seems
Jun 27, 2022, 7:50 AM
Ah yes, my bad.
"files": document[]-&gt;mediafile.asset-&gt;url
Jun 27, 2022, 7:52 AM
ah yes this is great now it shows all de urls, Thanks for helping out again !
Jun 27, 2022, 7:54 AM
Of course. 🙂
Jun 27, 2022, 7:55 AM
Breakdown so you get what’s going on:
"files":     // Declare a property that will hold our data
  document[] // The `document` property is an array, hence the brackets (kinda like a loop)
  -&gt;         // It’s an array of references, so we need to follow them
  mediafile  // Then we want the content of the `mediafile` property of each media
  .asset     // Which is a `file` type, so it has an `asset` property
  -&gt;         // Which needs to be resolved as usual
  url        // And finally we can get the url
Jun 27, 2022, 7:57 AM
oh this is amazing ! thanks !
Jun 27, 2022, 7:58 AM
just to get this straight because this now has to be different right ?
href={`${sanitydata.document}?dl=`}
we targeting file first at this point
Jun 27, 2022, 7:59 AM
Right, so in your data 
files
will be an array of URL. So you’ll need to accommodate for that. With a loop or something. Basically 
files
will look like this:
[
  "https://…",
  "https://…",
  "https://…",
  "https://…",
  "https://…"
]
Jun 27, 2022, 8:00 AM
yea so I target it with [0] for the first in the array but the naming confention should be different now. so either I'm close to something like this
href={`${sanitydata[0].files.document}?dl=`}
or this

href={`${sanitydata[0].files}?dl=`}
Jun 27, 2022, 8:04 AM
sanitydata.files[0]
Jun 27, 2022, 8:05 AM
Your whole data is not an array, it’s an object. It’s the 
files
value that is.
Jun 27, 2022, 8:06 AM
oh yea ofc I placed it wrong
Jun 27, 2022, 8:07 AM
but doing so it cant read it:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading '0')

Jun 27, 2022, 8:08 AM
That means 
files
is undefined, somewhat.
Jun 27, 2022, 8:08 AM
Ah no, wait. Your data is an array, since you get several products.
Jun 27, 2022, 8:08 AM
And then each product in your array has 
files
.
Jun 27, 2022, 8:09 AM
I think I got it
href={`${sanitydata[0].files[0]}?dl=`}
Jun 27, 2022, 8:14 AM
yep this works I can confirm hahaha
Jun 27, 2022, 8:14 AM
so the data needs to be defined to [0] and then the files also
Jun 27, 2022, 8:15 AM
Well, that depends. 
[0]
means the first one in the array. If you query an array, that means you probably need all its content. So 
[0]
might not be enough and a loop is probably expected.
Jun 27, 2022, 8:16 AM
Oh yeah I can change that in the query so that I dont have to define the first of array in the ref
Jun 27, 2022, 8:18 AM
it would look like this instead
*[_type == "product" &amp;&amp; title == "cobber-cb003s"][0]{

Jun 27, 2022, 8:18 AM
Right.
Jun 27, 2022, 8:18 AM
It looks also cleaner this way
Jun 27, 2022, 8:19 AM
Thanks again
Jun 27, 2022, 8:19 AM
lets say I want this all in a component and grab it like
&lt;Product/&gt;
Does it need to be a useEffect? or you cant do that with components?
Jun 27, 2022, 8:27 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.