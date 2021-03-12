Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on the use of tables in Sanity UI and why they may be an anti-pattern.

7 replies
Last updated: Mar 12, 2021
Is there some component or styling for HTML tables in sanity-ui? I guess not, but I just wanted to be sure. Otherwise I'll go with react-table.
Mar 5, 2021, 3:37 PM
we tend to avoid table components (and styling of HTML), because they often are a structured content anti-pattern - but there are a couple of plugins around.
Mar 5, 2021, 3:49 PM
user Y
Do you have any references that explains why it is often an anti-pattern?
Mar 9, 2021, 2:53 PM
A table is essentially an array of objects containing arrays, so the first array may be "rows" containing an object with an array of "cells" for that row. Adding a "column" in this case means adding an extra cell to the nested array of each row - always in the same position.
I guess one reservation around tables may come from the 'obligation' to keep the nested arrays in sync between the different rows to keep the table intact, which could give its challenges when updating through the HTTP API or when dealing with complex objects inside of cells.

I guess that doesn't fully explain why it would be an anti-pattern though
🙂
Mar 9, 2021, 4:38 PM
1. Often people use tables for layout control. But make the data / content less accessible/queryable and are moving presentation concerns into the content model2. What one often wants is a
table view for typed data (array of named objects). But these table plugins, as Peter points out, gives you generic matrix data.Take our API reference docs. There's a bunch of tables there in the frontend, but in the backend it's arrays of objects that describes API methods as typed fields. That means we can query in much more sophisticated and directed ways than if we had those as generic tables.
Mar 9, 2021, 4:42 PM
user Y
oh! now I understand your first reply. I should have been more specific: I wasn't building a custom form input, but a new screen inside the Studio where I display data in forms of graphs and tables. So yes, I totally agree with you on the notion of table view!In the meantime, I finished coding the table and I'm quite happy with the result, knowing this is my first "project" with React
😋Here's the code:
https://github.com/mornir/terminofeu-studio/blob/master/plugins/entries-stats/ApprovalTable.js
Mar 11, 2021, 8:42 PM
I'm quite fond of the Hooks API and the react-table library is just amazing!
Mar 11, 2021, 8:42 PM
user E
– there are no primitives for building graphs/trees/sheets/tables yet, but will def consider it. It may be possible to use 
@sanity/ui
in combination with some other libraries, since 
@sanity/ui
consists mainly of very small building blocks / components.
Mar 12, 2021, 3:04 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.