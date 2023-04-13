Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Discussion on using field level translations in Sanity for a clinic website in Danish and English.

Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
I am using Sanity to power a simple, commercial website for a local clinic. Content will be in Danish and English. I am pretty certain field level translations are the way to go. This resource is +2 years old, but I think it’s still relevant to V3 of the Content Studio,… but wanted to check before moving forward.

Any other hints, comments or links to other resources would be welcome
🙂 🙏
Apr 5, 2023, 10:24 AM
Does anyone know of a next.js / Sanity starter project that showcases an up-to-date method for field level string translation?
Apr 6, 2023, 4:00 PM
I don’t think we have one published or in the works. Since field level translations tend to be a footgun, it’s probably unlikely we’ll make one. This is probably going to be just about the extent of our documentation on it.
Apr 6, 2023, 6:47 PM
Thanks. And I hear you. But to play devil’s adv, feels like a much higher caliber footgun to have outdated tutorials for past versions of Sanity still being promoted and circulating 🙂 …I mean, almost everything out there on this pretty basic feature comes with caveats. So having one bare bones dead-simple starter project that shows how team Sanity, in 2023, would tackle it…showcasing tools and best practices – seems like a good idea!
But there are a lot of good ideas, I know…. and still only 24 hours in a day, I get it. Thanks again for the follow-up.
🙏
Apr 12, 2023, 9:22 AM
No, having the example is necessary because there are very rare reasons where you do want to use field level translations. This is usually when it’s a single field in a handful of documents that needs translation… which is why there’s only an example of a simple implementation.
For our recommended way of handling it you can use the plugin mentioned in the documentation
here .
Apr 12, 2023, 4:21 PM
Yeah, when I look at it almost every field in my page will need translation, it starts to looks a bit cluttered, so I am probably moving to document level at any rate, 😅 I wasn’t really sure how or even IF to handle slug translation for things like section pages in next.js… I think that is what pushed me toward wanting to keep everything …sort of… together.
Apr 13, 2023, 5:42 PM

