Hello community,

I have a question regarding Sanity and scalability. I have a site I want to convert into a Sanity project. The website has approximately 10,000 static webpages which currently is manually maintained. Hypothetically if you were to migrate a website of this size, how well would Sanity cope? I'm wondering what would the build time would look like when deploying and any other potential issues/limitations.



Does anyone here have any experience with content of this size and if so could you possibly share any tips? The content I'm working with is mainly text and not a lot of media. I want to make sure Sanity is the right product for this project.



Many thanks in advance

