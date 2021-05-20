Discussion on using Sanity with Eleventy for scalable static site builds
10 replies
Last updated: May 20, 2021
H
Hello community,
I have a question regarding Sanity and scalability. I have a site I want to convert into a Sanity project. The website has approximately 10,000 static webpages which currently is manually maintained. Hypothetically if you were to migrate a website of this size, how well would Sanity cope? I'm wondering what would the build time would look like when deploying and any other potential issues/limitations.
Does anyone here have any experience with content of this size and if so could you possibly share any tips? The content I'm working with is mainly text and not a lot of media. I want to make sure Sanity is the right product for this project.
Many thanks in advance
I have a question regarding Sanity and scalability. I have a site I want to convert into a Sanity project. The website has approximately 10,000 static webpages which currently is manually maintained. Hypothetically if you were to migrate a website of this size, how well would Sanity cope? I'm wondering what would the build time would look like when deploying and any other potential issues/limitations.
Does anyone here have any experience with content of this size and if so could you possibly share any tips? The content I'm working with is mainly text and not a lot of media. I want to make sure Sanity is the right product for this project.
Many thanks in advance
May 19, 2021, 10:20 PM
M
It'd be fine. The build time is not really related to Sanity, it is related to the tech you have in that pipeline and the complexity of the pages or any APIs you need to call to generate them. Stuff like Hugo can build hundreds, maybe thousands of pages a second in theory, and of course you have the JS approaches like Next which are always advancing in terms of perf
May 20, 2021, 9:26 AM
H
Thanks User,
That sounds positive. My build is using eleventy and Nunjucks as it needs to be a static build hence I've not gone for a React solution. So far it seems to be working just fine, I'll do some testing soon by duplicating some pages and feedback in here for anyone who needs to know in future.
Loving Sanity atm, will be using for all my projects from now on
😃
That sounds positive. My build is using eleventy and Nunjucks as it needs to be a static build hence I've not gone for a React solution. So far it seems to be working just fine, I'll do some testing soon by duplicating some pages and feedback in here for anyone who needs to know in future.
Loving Sanity atm, will be using for all my projects from now on
😃
May 20, 2021, 11:38 AM
M
Should be just fine with 11ty. They've just come up with a hybrid rendering model based on serverless, so you could possibly look into that as a scaling option (essentially don't build the long tail of low access pages you have until request)
May 20, 2021, 11:40 AM
H
Good to know, thanks for the info! I'm quite confident with 11ty being a Sanity gold sponsor. Can't believe how efficient modern FE web development has become in recent years. Over the moon!
May 20, 2021, 11:44 AM
M
Is it really though? 😄 200 frameworks, tools, npm hell, distributed monoliths, server side rendering...
All stuff rails was doing ten years ago
😉
All stuff rails was doing ten years ago
😉
May 20, 2021, 11:45 AM
M
I'm definitely seeing the seeds of a movement back towards more straightforward HTML, CSS and native JS where possible. So many sites just don't need these complex tools.
May 20, 2021, 11:47 AM
H
Well in terms of API CMS like Sanity, Contentful etc it's great. But yeah take your point there are too many frameworks. Hence I keep to static builds these days and like to keep it simple.
May 20, 2021, 11:47 AM
H
Yeah I second that User, simple html is better. React is great for UI in your admin panel but I can't think of reasons to use it for customers websites
May 20, 2021, 11:48 AM
M
Yeah CMS world has never been better, I agree. With a bit of craft, as I'm sure you find yourself, you can power global websites with very simple technology and low-bloat tooling. Most people aren't building Netflix style, event-sourced microservices architectures.
May 20, 2021, 11:50 AM
H
"Most people aren't building Netflix style, event-sourced microservices architectures." 😂 So true!
May 20, 2021, 11:50 AM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.