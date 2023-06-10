import StructureBuilder from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'; export function getDefaultStructure() { const items = StructureBuilder.documentTypeListItems(); return StructureBuilder.list() .id('__root__') .title('Content') .showIcons(items.some((item) => item.getSchemaType().icon)) .items(items); }

{getDefaultStructure().items .filter((item) => item.type !== 'divider') .map((item) => { const Icon = getIconComponent(item); return ( <div key={item.id}> <Link className={styles.link} href={`/${getEnvironmentName()}/desk/${item.id}`}> <div className={styles.iconWrapper}> <Icon /> </div> <div>{item.title}</div> </Link> </div> ); })}

Hey everyone, I have been having issues with migrating a v2 edit content widget, it seems that the tool was using the desk tool structureBuilder and getting the icons from a listwhich later is used as in a React component fileOkay since there seems to be no way to access the StructureBuilder, which now seems only to exist inside the deskTool plugin, is there a way to retrieve it and use it in widgets? Or is there a GROQ query to get the different available document types used in sanity desk, with their respective icons. Thanks in advance.