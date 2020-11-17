Hi! Does anybody know how to show image caption in the BlockContent?



I've added image caption field in the admin panel





{ type: 'image', options: {hotspot: true}, fields: [ { name: 'caption', type: 'string', title: 'Caption', options: { isHighlighted: true } }, { name: 'attribution', type: 'string', title: 'Attribution', } ] }

body { ... 3: { assets: {...} caption: "here is the caption" _key: "..." _type: "image"

And in the network I seeBut how to display it on the page?How to pass it into BlockContent on the from-end?