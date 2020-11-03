Pricing update: Free users
Does anyone have experience in saving a sanity fetch as global properties in next.js?

5 replies
Last updated: Nov 3, 2020

Does anyone have experience in saving a sanity fetch as global properties in next.js, which subsequently can be used for components such as a header, footer etc?
Thanks in advance

Nov 3, 2020, 8:36 AM

I think you should use reacts Context for this. Make a context provider and wrap your app in it. All page props then are reusable in its components. This will give you an idea:
_app.js

import { AppContext } from "./useAppContext";

function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
  const { myGlobalProp } = pageProps;

  return (
    &lt;AppContext.Provider value={{ myGlobalProp }}&gt;
      &lt;Component {...pageProps} /&gt;
    &lt;/AppContext.Provider&gt;
  );
}

export default MyApp;
useAppContext.js

import { createContext, useContext } from "react";

export const AppContext = createContext(null);
export const useAppContext = () =&gt; useContext(AppContext);
myComponent.js

import { useAppContext } from "./useAppContext";

export const MyComponent = () =&gt; {
  const { myGlobalProp } = useAppContext();
  return &lt;div&gt;{ myGlobalProp }&lt;/div&gt;
};

Nov 3, 2020, 8:50 AM

Yes. Did the fetch in getInitialProps located in _app.js (or ts). Added the result in pageProps and then added it as context

Nov 3, 2020, 8:50 AM

Nice thank you! I'll give it a try

Nov 3, 2020, 9:05 AM

user B
and
user B
- I know that i should insert my data fetched data into "value={{ myGlobalProp }}", so i can acces it globally - but can you tell me, if I'm supoosed to fetch the data from sanity in "useAppContext.js" or "_app.js"?
Hope , I'm not too much of a bother - thanks in advance.

Nov 3, 2020, 1:45 PM
Nov 3, 2020, 1:47 PM

