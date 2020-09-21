Pricing update: Free users
Get more help on our Slack

Last updated: Sep 21, 2020

Hello all,
I am aiming to use Sanity for some web apps that I am building. Part of the requirements of the apps will be to include PDF files within the apps. However these PDFs will contain confidential content that means that the PDFs cannot be accessible through publicly accessible urls.

Does anyone know if its possible to have PDFs within an app that be delivered through Sanity that can be secured in this way?

Thanks as always!

Sep 21, 2020, 9:50 AM

I don’t think you can secure assets in Sanity, you can secure text using a private dataset but as far as I know private datasets do not secure assets (files), but maybe the guys at sanity know something I don’t

Sep 21, 2020, 12:12 PM

user C
- tbh this is what I was presuming - but was just doublechecking. If anyone from Sanity could confirm that would be great.

Sep 21, 2020, 1:19 PM

That’s correct - unfortunately, it’s not possible to secure assets right now. You might be able to achieve it using an external asset source, but I’m afraid I don’t have any examples for you in that case 🙂

Sep 21, 2020, 3:35 PM

user M
- thanks for the confirmation!

Sep 21, 2020, 4:23 PM

