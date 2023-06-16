Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Draft document deleted via CLI still showing in desk tool's main document list

10 replies
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
I have a draft document that was created via the Sanity client like this:
transaction
    .createIfNotExists(document)
    .patch(draftId, patch =&gt; patch.set(document));
It was then deleted via the CLI but is still showing up in the desk tool's main document list for the doc type. The CLI and Vision both confirm the document does not exist, yet is still showing. This is happening on 
v2.34
. Any ideas on how to resolve this?
Jun 16, 2023, 5:33 PM
Hi
user A
. It’s possible that the draft (with an 
_id
of 
drafts.document
) still exists.
Jun 16, 2023, 5:40 PM
Thanks for the reply
user A
. How can I delete it? Also why is the document with 
drafts.
path showing in the main list, and in the browser URL? I haven't seen that behaviour before.
Jun 16, 2023, 5:42 PM
Actually, I missed your mention of it being a draft in your initial post. I’m not entirely sure I’m following your process. Please let me know if I have this right:
1. You created a draft document in the client that had an 
_id
of 
drafts.451f5de0-b1fc-4a2d-a92d-f58f9f84c160
.2. You opened that document in the Studio, and the 
drafts.
prefix was in the URL.3. You deleted the document via the CLI with the command 
sanity documents delete "drafts.451f5de0-b1fc-4a2d-a92d-f58f9f84c160"
.4. The document remains in the Studio’s document list, even though 
drafts.451f5de0-b1fc-4a2d-a92d-f58f9f84c160
returns no results in Vision nor the CLI.If you open the document in the Studio and inspect the JSON, what’s the 
_id
?
Jun 16, 2023, 5:50 PM
yes that process is correct. for one document, the URL shows the drafts path, but inspecting the JSON shows the published _id:
Jun 16, 2023, 5:55 PM
For the other document, the URL shows the drafts path, but the JSON shows no _id field at all. there is also no title field, even though the title is showing in the document list.
Jun 16, 2023, 5:56 PM
What shows in the URL bar for the other document?
Jun 16, 2023, 6:01 PM
URL: 
drafts.c8a12195-35c7-4217-9475-33bb697fa73a
Jun 16, 2023, 6:02 PM
JSON:
Jun 16, 2023, 6:02 PM
user A
I think I figured out what was happening. The ID being used to patch the draft document could either be the published document's ID, or the draft ID. In the case where it was the draft ID, a new document with the ID of 
drafts.drafts.c8a12195-35c7-4217-9475-33bb697fa73a
was actually created. This is why it was showing in the main list - what's weird is that the JSON inspect didn't show that as the ID. I was able to use the CLI to delete that double 
drafts
version of the document, and update the transaction code so that doesn't happen now.
Jun 16, 2023, 9:53 PM
Wild! I’ve never come across that happening before, but I guess 
drafts.drafts.ID
still fits the Studio’s expectation of a draft 
_id
. Thanks for updating to let me know, and I’m glad you got it worked out!
Jun 16, 2023, 9:55 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.