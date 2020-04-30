Drag and drop ordering of content in Sanity.io discussed in Slack thread.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|Testing a Webhook with Localhost Endpoint using ngrok
|Not featured
|May 28, 2020
|User asks for help hiding plugin in production environment
|Not featured
|Jun 8, 2020
|Non-profit plan response time and application process discussed on Slack.
|Not featured
|Nov 24, 2020
|Request to pay for additional seats on Sanity.io plan
|Not featured
|Sep 4, 2020
|Discussion about the fear of losing the free plan on Sanity.io and reassurance from the team about plan changes.
|Not featured
|Oct 9, 2020
|Cloning a Sanity project and migrating data
|Not featured
|Apr 19, 2020
|Error adding array to rich text and GraphQL deployment error
|Not featured
|May 25, 2021
|Adding headings and text to fieldsets in Sanity projects.
|Not featured
|May 25, 2021
|Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.
|Not featured
|Dec 5, 2022
|Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.io
|Not featured
|Dec 23, 2022
