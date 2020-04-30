Drag and drop ordering of content in Sanity.io discussed in Slack thread.

This would only apply to an array field inside of a Post document in this case, not the actual ordering of Posts. However, you could set up some kind of workflow where, for example, you have a singleton ‘Blog’ document and automatically add references to new posts to an array field in that document. This would essentially enable drag & drop on a list of Posts, if that’s not too far-fetched a way to go. Also depends on the amount of Posts in this case I suppose.

If you do something like what I described above, you would get the Posts in the order defined in the array field, but you would have to query this singleton document and then resolve the references from the array to get the Post content. Does that make enough sense?

🙂