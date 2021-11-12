Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Easy way to display a Sanity Image asset in Studio preview.

22 replies
Last updated: Nov 12, 2021
Whats the easy way to show a Sanity Image asset -- i keep running into roadblocks.
Nov 12, 2021, 6:48 PM
Do you mean in terms of showing the asset's data or displaying the image?
Nov 12, 2021, 6:49 PM
More specifically, as a preview in the Studio.
Nov 12, 2021, 6:49 PM
I just want to take a "image" which is a reference (Sanity.imageAsset I believe) and show it.
Nov 12, 2021, 6:49 PM
It seems I have to create a client, then use the 
@sanity/image-url
to build the url to show the image?
Nov 12, 2021, 6:50 PM
Acutally, I just realized I select the asset url right in the "select" with nested notation.
Nov 12, 2021, 6:52 PM
In what context do you want show it? Would it be within a document or in a separate preview pane? I guess, to put it more simply, what's the ultimate goal of displaying it?
Nov 12, 2021, 6:53 PM
Just a thumbnail preview on the document list.
Nov 12, 2021, 6:53 PM
...
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'title',
      mainImage: 'mainImage.asset.url',
    },
    prepare(selection) {
      return {
        title: selection.title,
        media: &lt;img src={`${selection.mainImage}`} /&gt;,
      };
    },
  },
...
Nov 12, 2021, 6:54 PM
That actually works -- but I'm not sure how I can get a smaller scaled and cropped version of "mainImage".
Nov 12, 2021, 6:54 PM
Thats in a document schema
Nov 12, 2021, 6:55 PM
Got it. You should just be able to select the field and display it. Like this:
preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'title',
      media: 'mainImage',
    }
}
Nov 12, 2021, 7:01 PM
So in that case 
media
seems to be returning just
{ asset: { _type: "reference", _ref: "..." } }
Nov 12, 2021, 7:02 PM
So in that case 
media
seems to be returning just
{ asset: { _type: "reference", _ref: "..." } }
Nov 12, 2021, 7:02 PM
What does your mainImage schema look like?
Nov 12, 2021, 7:03 PM
    {
      title: 'Main Image',
      name: 'mainImage',
      type: 'image',
      options: {
        hotspot: true,
      },
    },
Nov 12, 2021, 7:03 PM
So in that case 
media
seems to be returning just
{ asset: { _type: "reference", _ref: "..." } }
Nov 12, 2021, 7:02 PM
That should be setting the icon of the item in the document list to the image in that schema. When you say returning, where is it returning?
Nov 12, 2021, 7:05 PM
Oh...
Nov 12, 2021, 7:06 PM
Wow -- that worked out very nicely haha
Nov 12, 2021, 7:07 PM
I was way over thinking that apparently.
Nov 12, 2021, 7:07 PM
I feel like that was magic I never knew about
Nov 12, 2021, 7:07 PM
It happens! If you're not doing any sort of transformations or calculations, etc., it's surprisingly easy to set up the previews.
Nov 12, 2021, 7:07 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Shopify Pricing For Small BusinessesSep 8, 2021
How to Send Data From a Form in Next.jsNov 8, 2021
Using Shopify Buy Button in the Front End - Shopify vs. SnipcartMay 28, 2021
How can Sanity and Shopify Work Together for a Website?Jun 21, 2021
Modeling keyboard shortcuts as inline objects in SanityJul 7, 2020
Clarification on using Lerna for dependency managementApr 24, 2020
Querying for displayed document in GROQAug 20, 2020
Deployment failing on Netlify with Next.js and SanityAug 24, 2020
How to define schema for site settings in Sanity StudioMay 17, 2020
Creating a new document inside an array in Sanity.ioSep 4, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.