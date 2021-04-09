Embedding annotated images in blog posts using common set of images

{ type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'photo'}] }

export default { name: 'photo', title: 'Photo', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string' }, { name: 'caption', title: 'Caption', type: 'string', options: { isHighlighted: true, } }, ] };

<BlockContent/>

{_key: "3b620e4adf9d", _ref: "e8f707b7-5194-4f97-9a7d-f7deefabc069", _type: "reference"}

Hi, I was what was the best way to embed a model containing an image in a block.I want the image model to just be more than just an image and to also include a caption field. The use case is that I would like multiple blog posts with blocks as the body to be able to use a common set of images that are annotated with information such as the caption.I tried using a reference as one of the additional types for blockContent:where photo has the schema:But then I'm not sure how to access the actual image in the serializer for. I just get something like thisI also tried to adding photo as a type but then it embeds the photo in the blockContent and I can't access it from another blockContent in a different blog post.