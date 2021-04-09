Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Embedding annotated images in blog posts using common set of images

6 replies
Last updated: Apr 9, 2021
Hi, I was what was the best way to embed a model containing an image in a block.
I want the image model to just be more than just an image and to also include a caption field. The use case is that I would like multiple blog posts with blocks as the body to be able to use a common set of images that are annotated with information such as the caption.

I tried using a reference as one of the additional types for blockContent:


{
  type: 'reference',
  to: [{type: 'photo'}]
}
where photo has the schema:


export default {
name: 'photo',
title: 'Photo',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
title: 'Title',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'caption',
title: 'Caption',
type: 'string',
options: {
isHighlighted: true,
}
},
]
};
But then I'm not sure how to access the actual image in the serializer for 
&lt;BlockContent/&gt;
. I just get something like this 
{_key: "3b620e4adf9d", _ref: "e8f707b7-5194-4f97-9a7d-f7deefabc069", _type: "reference"}

I also tried to adding photo as a type but then it embeds the photo in the blockContent and I can't access it from another blockContent in a different blog post.
Mar 31, 2021, 6:42 AM
When you query for the block content, you should expand the reference. Say your block content field is 
body
and you have a custom block 
my_photo_block
with a 
photo
field:
*[_type == 'post'][0] {
  body[] {
    ...,
    _type == 'my_photo_block' =&gt; {
      photo-&gt;
    }
  }
}
…or something like that, not sure how you set up your schema
Mar 31, 2021, 7:18 AM
user G
The idea makes a lot of sense! However, after a bit of fiddling, I'm not able to get the syntax right.
Within 
blockContent
I put
    {
      title: 'photo',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{type: 'photo'}]
Then I try using this query:


   `*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current==$slug][0]{body[]{..., _type=='reference' =&gt; {photo-&gt;}}, title}
`,
I'm not able to get the photo yet
Mar 31, 2021, 8:08 AM
Hey! 
_type
should be the name of your custom block, but it’s reference right now
Mar 31, 2021, 8:10 AM
user G
I tried 
*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current==$slug][0]{body[]{..., _type=='photo' =&gt; {photo-&gt;}}, title}
but that also doesn't give me the results I expected.
I definitely think this is the right direction though!
Mar 31, 2021, 8:17 AM
I'm bumping this thread because I also struggle to get this right. The article in the docs isn't really helpful...
Apr 9, 2021, 1:45 PM
Derek helped me figure out a query that worked for me 
*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current==$slug'][0]{body[]{..., _type=='reference' =&gt; {"photo":@-&gt;}}, title}
Apr 9, 2021, 2:37 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.