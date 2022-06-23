Skip to content
Enabled useCdn:true Not Working for Sanity API CDN with React

15 replies
Last updated: Jun 23, 2022

Hello Team, I wanted to use Sanity API CDN in my React Project. I'm using @sanity/client in the project. As document suggested I enabled useCdn:true but in the URL I check it is still using api.sanity.io instead if cdnapi.sanity.io please kindly help me in this how to use the CDN with React

Jun 23, 2022, 2:17 PM

Do you use a token with your client?

Jun 23, 2022, 2:20 PM

Yes. I used

Jun 23, 2022, 2:21 PM

What all parameters in config should I have to enable CDN ?

Jun 23, 2022, 2:22 PM

Nope, not with a token. 🙂

Jun 23, 2022, 2:22 PM

This causes requests to be authenticated, which bypasses the CDN.

Jun 23, 2022, 2:23 PM

So, should I use token or not ?

Jun 23, 2022, 2:24 PM

Is your dataset public or private? If your dataset is private, you can only query data with a token. Because that‘s essentially authentication.

Jun 23, 2022, 2:24 PM

If your dataset is public, you don’t need a token. You can just read data without it. You’d need it to write data though.

Jun 23, 2022, 2:25 PM

This is my config file

Jun 23, 2022, 2:25 PM

My dataset is not a public

user F
so, using token

Jun 23, 2022, 2:28 PM

Right. So no CDN I’m afraid.

Jun 23, 2022, 2:28 PM

user F
useCdn:true will bypass it to Sanity CDN but why I'm seeing url api.sanity.io

Jun 23, 2022, 2:42 PM

No, 

useCdn
will not work with a token. That’s what I meant. 😄

Jun 23, 2022, 2:44 PM
Jun 23, 2022, 2:44 PM

okay

user F
Thanks a lot🙏😃

Jun 23, 2022, 2:52 PM

