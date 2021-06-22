Skip to content
Env Development & Production Environment Variables

21 replies
Last updated: Jun 22, 2021

Hey, had a question regarding environment variables. I have a 

.env.development
&amp; 
.env.production
in my root directory, and in both I have a pair of variables but with different values depending on if I’m working locally (which should be using 
.env.development
), or if I run 
sanity deploy
which should then be using 
.env.production
. However, after adding the 
.env.production
my local studio (which is ran using 
sanity start
) keeps loading the variables from this dot env file rather than from 
.env.development
. If I delete the production dot env the values from 
.env.development
are loaded correctly. Has anyone run into this issue before? Thanks!
Edit: I also have a 
sanity.json
in which I define the different datasets (one for production, one for staging, one for develop, as well as one that I use locally only). Not sure if that makes a difference.

May 18, 2021, 5:41 PM

Update: When prefixing 

SANITY_ACTIVE_ENV=development sanity start
it’s now using the correct variables in 
.env.development
. This is pretty tedious and error-prone if I have to prefix the ENV variable value every time I run 
sanity start
locally. Any idea why this is the case and how I can fix it so that it defaults to the development environment when running 
sanity start
?
It was my understanding that this should be the case already by default..

May 18, 2021, 6:13 PM

Yes, you can use 

SANITY_ACTIVE_ENV
in that way , but expected behaviour is to work based on your original code (i.e., without that prefix). The team is looking into it. CC:
user Z

May 18, 2021, 6:35 PM

May 18, 2021, 6:46 PM

May 18, 2021, 6:46 PM

May 18, 2021, 6:51 PM

May 18, 2021, 6:51 PM

I don’t know that you can access 

SANITY_ACTIVE_ENV
from your code. You could try 
process.env.NODE_ENV
(though I’m not sure that helps as I don’t know that they’re equivalent).

May 18, 2021, 7:11 PM

Oh gotcha. I didn’t need access to the value, just figured it was interesting and might help you guys as you look into this 😅

May 18, 2021, 7:14 PM

user A
Thanks!! Is there an ETA for the fix, and would this mean needing to update our Sanity modules to get it?

May 19, 2021, 1:57 PM

Will let you know.

May 19, 2021, 4:04 PM

user C
the fix is now published: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/releases/tag/v2.10.5 . Thanks again for reporting! 🙂

May 25, 2021, 1:41 PM

Thanks a lot! Will upgrade our repo and report back if there are any issues still 🙂

May 25, 2021, 1:47 PM

Thanks for remembering to loop back

May 25, 2021, 3:18 PM

Hey

user M
&amp;
user A
! Thanks again for the quick fixes. However, unfortunately we seem to be having the opposite issue now. I deployed our studio using 
sanity deploy
(hosted with Sanity), and even got this message as part of the deploy process:
Including the following environment variables as part of the JavaScript bundle:
- KEY_X
- KEY_Y
However, once I went into the production studio to confirm everything’s working, it is now using the development keys instead of the ones in 
.env.production
that was present in my directory when I ran 
sanity deploy
. From my understanding from the docs , the environment should be automatically defined as 
production
when running `sanity deploy`; any idea why I’m now seeing development keys being used instead of production?
And for added clarity my local environment when developing was working correctly now (
.env.development
keys being used instead of 
.env.production
), so the original issue I had was fixed 😅.
Thanks.

May 26, 2021, 2:48 PM

Hey

user M
, the original &amp; follow-up issues have unfortunately been blockers on our side for over 3 weeks at this point. Have you been able to reproduce the issue on your side &amp; are there any updates to share on a solution since the last time you pinged me on the 4th ? Happy to provide any extra information you may need about our Studio setup or anything else. Thanks.

Jun 9, 2021, 1:46 PM

Hi

user C
- acknowledging that 3 weeks is a long time to wait for a blocker like this to be removed. Apologies for the delay here. I'll do my best to get you an update by end of day tomorrow. If you wouldn't mind sharing your 
sanity.json
(in DM if you prefer) or even access to your studio repository, that would be helpful in confirming any potential fix.

Jun 9, 2021, 2:41 PM

Sure thing, I’ll DM you our 

sanity.json
.

Jun 9, 2021, 2:49 PM

Hi

user M
, pinging you again about any updates on this since the last time we chatted. I DM’d you our 
sanity.json
that day, and if needed I can get you access to our repo for additional visibility (feel free to DM me which GitHub account we should be giving access to).
This is still a blocker on our end after almost 4 weeks so would appreciate if you could escalate this to near the front of the queue.. thanks!

Jun 15, 2021, 1:43 PM

Pinging the channel again for help regarding this issue as I haven’t heard back from

user M
.. it’s now been over a month since the original issue was brought up, would still appreciate any help or updates around this.. Thanks.

Jun 21, 2021, 9:48 PM

Hi

user C
, sorry about not getting back to you earlier. Unfortunately, your follow-up issue coincided with the release of the new Manage interface and the new roles system last week. The release itself and work coming out of it (e.g. bug fixes) meant that your issue is taking longer to pick up than we'd like. I'll follow up today with either an update or a potential workaround. Thank you for your patience these last few weeks - much appreciated.

Jun 22, 2021, 7:07 AM

user C
could you try adding the snippet below to your 
sanity.json
file, replacing 
&lt;projectId&gt;
with the actual project ID? I'll share the full example in DM.
  "env": {
    "development": {
      "api": {
        "projectId": "&lt;projectId&gt;",
        "dataset": "develop"
      },
      "plugins": [
        "@sanity/vision"
      ]
    },
    "production": {
      "api": {
        "projectId": "&lt;projectId&gt;",
        "dataset": "production"
      },
    }
  },

Jun 22, 2021, 8:18 AM

