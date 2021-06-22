Env Development & Production Environment Variables
Hey, had a question regarding environment variables. I have a
.env.development&
.env.productionin my root directory, and in both I have a pair of variables but with different values depending on if I’m working locally (which should be using
.env.development), or if I run
sanity deploywhich should then be using
.env.production. However, after adding the
.env.productionmy local studio (which is ran using
sanity start) keeps loading the variables from this dot env file rather than from
.env.development. If I delete the production dot env the values from
.env.developmentare loaded correctly. Has anyone run into this issue before? Thanks!
Edit: I also have a
sanity.jsonin which I define the different datasets (one for production, one for staging, one for develop, as well as one that I use locally only). Not sure if that makes a difference.
Update: When prefixing
SANITY_ACTIVE_ENV=development sanity startit’s now using the correct variables in
.env.development. This is pretty tedious and error-prone if I have to prefix the ENV variable value every time I run
sanity startlocally. Any idea why this is the case and how I can fix it so that it defaults to the development environment when running
sanity start?
It was my understanding that this should be the case already by default..
Yes, you can use
SANITY_ACTIVE_ENVin that way , but expected behaviour is to work based on your original code (i.e., without that prefix). The team is looking into it. CC:
Thanks. Again not sure if it makes a difference but we’re also using the experimental Spaces feature in
sanity.json. But my hunch is that shouldn’t affect anything in this regard since
sanity startshould still be using the development ACTIVE_ENV by default anyways.
Thanks. Again not sure if it makes a difference but we’re also using the experimental Spaces feature in
sanity.json. But my hunch is that shouldn’t affect anything in this regard since
sanity startshould still be using the development ACTIVE_ENV by default anyways.
It’s also interesting that even via the prefix route (in which case the right variable values are getting loaded), I still get
undefinedwhen I print out the value of
SANITY_ACTIVE_ENV.
It’s also interesting that even via the prefix route (in which case the right variable values are getting loaded), I still get
undefinedwhen I print out the value of
SANITY_ACTIVE_ENV.
I don’t know that you can access
SANITY_ACTIVE_ENVfrom your code. You could try
process.env.NODE_ENV(though I’m not sure that helps as I don’t know that they’re equivalent).
Oh gotcha. I didn’t need access to the value, just figured it was interesting and might help you guys as you look into this 😅
Will let you know.
Thanks a lot! Will upgrade our repo and report back if there are any issues still 🙂
Thanks for remembering to loop back
Hey
sanity deploy(hosted with Sanity), and even got this message as part of the deploy process:
Including the following environment variables as part of the JavaScript bundle: - KEY_X - KEY_Y
.env.productionthat was present in my directory when I ran
sanity deploy. From my understanding from the docs , the environment should be automatically defined as
productionwhen running `sanity deploy`; any idea why I’m now seeing development keys being used instead of production?
And for added clarity my local environment when developing was working correctly now (
.env.developmentkeys being used instead of
.env.production), so the original issue I had was fixed 😅.
Thanks.
Hey
Hi
sanity.json(in DM if you prefer) or even access to your studio repository, that would be helpful in confirming any potential fix.
Sure thing, I’ll DM you our
sanity.json.
Hi
sanity.jsonthat day, and if needed I can get you access to our repo for additional visibility (feel free to DM me which GitHub account we should be giving access to).
This is still a blocker on our end after almost 4 weeks so would appreciate if you could escalate this to near the front of the queue.. thanks!
Pinging the channel again for help regarding this issue as I haven’t heard back from
Hi
sanity.jsonfile, replacing
<projectId>with the actual project ID? I'll share the full example in DM.
"env": { "development": { "api": { "projectId": "<projectId>", "dataset": "develop" }, "plugins": [ "@sanity/vision" ] }, "production": { "api": { "projectId": "<projectId>", "dataset": "production" }, } },
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.
Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.