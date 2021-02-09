Pricing update: Free users
Error after adding the hostname in next.config.js file

6 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2021

so I am getting this error but I have added the hostname in next.config.js file as well... any insights?

Feb 9, 2021, 4:12 PM

You need to the put the domain only.

Feb 9, 2021, 4:13 PM

module.exports = {
  
images: {
    
domains: ['<http://sanity.io|sanity.io>'],
  
},

}

Feb 9, 2021, 4:14 PM

this is not working either..

Feb 9, 2021, 4:14 PM

ah I am dumb.

Feb 9, 2021, 4:15 PM

module.exports = {
  
images: {
    
domains: ['<http://cd.sanity.io|cd.sanity.io>'],
  
},

}

Feb 9, 2021, 4:15 PM

this works

Feb 9, 2021, 4:15 PM

