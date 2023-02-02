Error after updating to Sanity 3.4.0, fixed by changing import from rxjs to rxjs/operators.
14 replies
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
M
Guys, I have a question, in version 2 I obtained my dataset in this way, now how can I obtain it?
import client from "part:@sanity/base/client"; const { dataset } = client.config();
Feb 1, 2023, 10:01 PM
K
I could be wrong, but my understanding is that you will set this up in a `sanity.config.js`file at the root of your project.
Strongly recommend that you setup a sample project that uses V3 of the Studio. There are a few to choose from, it takes 2 minutes, and will be incredibly useful as you inspect how different things are done.
Strongly recommend that you setup a sample project that uses V3 of the Studio. There are a few to choose from, it takes 2 minutes, and will be incredibly useful as you inspect how different things are done.
Feb 1, 2023, 10:10 PM
K
Yeah, no, I think I got this right.
https://www.sanity.io/docs/configuration#781e9f7dc1c2
https://www.sanity.io/docs/configuration#781e9f7dc1c2
Feb 1, 2023, 10:12 PM
M
Yes, I think I have it perfect, but in another file I need to have the value of the dataset that I have selected, for example staging or production, in order to show a preview with the url corresponding to the dataset.
Feb 1, 2023, 10:15 PM
R
You can access the client in a few ways. The cheat sheet goes over them!
Feb 1, 2023, 11:17 PM
M
user MIs it possible to use this, in a file other than a component?
Feb 1, 2023, 11:29 PM
R
Good question! This should work for you.
Feb 1, 2023, 11:36 PM
M
👀
Feb 1, 2023, 11:37 PM
M
I get this error 😞
Feb 1, 2023, 11:38 PM
R
Can you share your code?
Feb 1, 2023, 11:39 PM
M
import { getCliClient } from "sanity/cli"; const previewSecret = "SANITY_PREVIEW_SECRET"; // Replace `remoteUrl` with your deployed Next.js site const remoteUrl = `<https://site.netlify.app>`; const localUrl = `<http://localhost:3000>`; const stagingUrl = `<https://staging--site.netlify.app/>`; const getBaseURL = () => { const dataset = "staging"; const hostname = window.location.hostname; if (hostname === "localhost") { return localUrl; } if (dataset === "production") { return remoteUrl; } return stagingUrl; }; export default function resolveProductionUrl(doc) { const baseUrl = getBaseURL(); const previewUrl = new URL(baseUrl); const client = getCliClient({ apiVersion: "2023-1-03" }); console.log(client); previewUrl.pathname = `/api/preview`; previewUrl.searchParams.append(`secret`, previewSecret); previewUrl.searchParams.append(`type`, doc?._type); previewUrl.searchParams.append(`slug`, doc?.slug?.current ?? `/`); return previewUrl.toString(); }
Feb 1, 2023, 11:42 PM
R
Oh in a case like this, the client is provided to you inside of the context that’s passed as the second argument. This is how you’d want to get your client in this case.
Feb 1, 2023, 11:49 PM
M
👀
Feb 2, 2023, 12:23 AM
M
It works perfect, thanks for saving my life 😃🙌
Feb 2, 2023, 12:30 AM
R
Haha, you’re welcome 🙂
Feb 2, 2023, 6:02 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.