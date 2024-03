GET <http://localhost:3000//api/experience> net::ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED

.env.local

#SANITY_PROJECT_ID=your_project_id #SANITY_DATASET=your_dataset_name #SANITY_API_TOKEN=your_sanity_api_token #SANITY_API_VERSION=2021-03-25 // The API version you want to target

Hi all, I've recently started working with the sanity cms, and I'm trying to connect it to a site that I've deployed on vercel. I keep getting the following error. I've checked all my environment variables as well and made sure that myfile has the required keys as follows:Has anyone encountered this before? If so I'd really appreciate some help with this. I really don't know where I screwed up. Thanks a lot in advance!