You can, but that is unrelated to your question. To clarify: 1. Your client has an account with Sanity, and that account is the

admin of the project. 2. You are attempting to connect the project with a react app, but you don’t have access because your client hasn’t authorized you to be a member or admin of the project yet.

3. So you need to either

A) have them log in and invite you then following the steps I mentioned above OR B) create a new project using your email credentials as the admin account (seeing as how this project looks to be empty), and then invite your client once it is set up if needed, linking your react app to the new project (and in this case yes you can follow that guide to create a project) I hope that helps, sorry for any confusion

