npm run dev

Extension "HTTPS Everywhere" inside Chrome caused problem. Extension is deprecated as same feature is now available in Chrome Security settings. See also article Hello Hello,after using Sanity last time in September 22 a lot has changed and I'm looking forward to try the new version of Sanity.Unfortunately I always seem to fail at the simplest step when runningto connect to the sanity studio on my localhost. I updated node, npm, made sure I'm logged into the correct account (locally and web) and that the CORS localhost has full allowance.Error:The console tells me that the Header Access-Control-Allow-Header has a value not equal to the origin.I appreciate any hints to solve this error