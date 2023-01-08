Hello Saskia, Sorry for the late reply.

I'm not using a VPN. Also Double checked my routers settings.



However, I was able to resolve the error.

I tried different browsers and It could connect with Firefox and Safari.

Meaning Chrome was the culprit.

After searching and testing I found the extension "HTTPS Everywhere" to cause this problem.



Disabling it allows me to connect to the Sanity studio now.



Info: Extension deprecated for chrome. Same feature can be activated in Security Settings inside Chrome