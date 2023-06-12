❯ npm -y create sanity@latest You're setting up a new project! We'll make sure you have an account with <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Then we'll install an open-source JS content editor that connects to the real-time hosted API on <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Hang on. Press ctrl + C at any time to quit. Prefer web interfaces to terminals? You can also set up best practice Sanity projects with your favorite frontends on <https://www.sanity.io/templates> Looks like you already have a Sanity-account. Sweet! ✔ Fetching existing projects ? Select project to use Create new project ? Your project name: ###### ? Select organization to attach project to Mezcal Trascendente [######] Your content will be stored in a dataset that can be public or private, depending on whether you want to query your content with or without authentication. The default dataset configuration has a public dataset named "production". ? Use the default dataset configuration? Yes ✔ Creating dataset ? Project output path: /###### ? Select project template Clean project with no predefined schemas ? Do you want to use TypeScript? Yes ✔ Bootstrapping files from template ⠋ Resolving latest module versions