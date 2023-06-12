Skip to content
Error creating new project through CLI due to certificate verification issue

Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Hello,
Im creating a new project through the CLI and I'm having the following error:

Error: unable to verify the first certificate
    at TLSSocket.onConnectSecure (node:_tls_wrap:1568:34)
    at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:511:28)
    at TLSSocket._finishInit (node:_tls_wrap:985:8)
    at ssl.onhandshakedone (node:_tls_wrap:771:12)
This is the commands and configurations used:

❯ npm -y create sanity@latest
You're setting up a new project!
We'll make sure you have an account with <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Then we'll
install an open-source JS content editor that connects to
the real-time hosted API on <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Hang on.

Press ctrl + C at any time to quit.

Prefer web interfaces to terminals?
You can also set up best practice Sanity projects with
your favorite frontends on <https://www.sanity.io/templates>

Looks like you already have a Sanity-account. Sweet!

✔ Fetching existing projects
? Select project to use Create new project
? Your project name: ######
? Select organization to attach project to Mezcal Trascendente [######]
Your content will be stored in a dataset that can be public or private, depending on
whether you want to query your content with or without authentication.
The default dataset configuration has a public dataset named "production".
? Use the default dataset configuration? Yes
✔ Creating dataset
? Project output path: /######
? Select project template Clean project with no predefined schemas
? Do you want to use TypeScript? Yes
✔ Bootstrapping files from template
⠋ Resolving latest module versions
Jun 12, 2023, 6:40 PM
👋 Does this error happen during the 
Resolving latest module versions
step?
Jun 12, 2023, 6:50 PM
yes
Jun 12, 2023, 6:50 PM
What version of Node and NPM are you running? What OS are you using?
Jun 12, 2023, 6:50 PM
❯ npm --v
8.5.0
❯ node --version
v16.14.2
OS: macOS 13.4
Jun 12, 2023, 6:53 PM
You may want to upgrade npm to the latest stable version.
Jun 12, 2023, 6:56 PM
upgraded my system to:
❯ node --version
v20.3.0
❯ npm --v
9.6.7
Will try again
Jun 12, 2023, 7:35 PM
❯ sanity init
╔═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗
║ ⚠  Welcome to Sanity! Looks like you're following instructions for Sanity Studio v2,  ║
║    but the version you have installed is the latest, Sanity Studio v3.                ║
║    In Sanity Studio v3, new projects are created with [npm create sanity@latest].     ║
║                                                                                       ║
║    Learn more about Sanity Studio v3: <https://www.sanity.io/help/studio-v2-vs-v3>      ║
╚═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

? Continue creating a Sanity Studio v3 project? (Y/n) çççç
❯
❯
❯ npm create sanity@latest
Need to install the following packages:
  create-sanity@3.12.0
Jun 12, 2023, 10:13 PM
the last line is very weird
Jun 12, 2023, 10:13 PM
returned to 
sanity init
and it worked. The other command is asking me to install the other dependency that I'd never used
Jun 12, 2023, 10:17 PM
Ah, that’s required as part of the process to create a V3 studio.
Jun 12, 2023, 11:30 PM

