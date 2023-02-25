Skip to content
Join Sanity + Shopify for a live conversation + demo on March 7 →
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error deploying project to Vercel due to missing module '@sanity/cli'

3 replies
Last updated: Feb 25, 2023
hey guys,
I have a problem when I want to deploy it my project to vercel it gives me this error:


./sanity/sanity.cli.ts:1:31
2023-02-25T16:10:48.112Z  Type error: Cannot find module '@sanity/cli' or its corresponding type declarations.
2023-02-25T16:10:48.112Z  
2023-02-25T16:10:48.112Z  &gt; 1 | import {defineCliConfig} from '@sanity/cli'
2023-02-25T16:10:48.114Z      |                               ^
2023-02-25T16:10:48.114Z    2 | 
2023-02-25T16:10:48.114Z    3 | export default defineCliConfig({
2023-02-25T16:10:48.114Z    4 |   api: {
2023-02-25T16:10:48.165Z  Error: Command "npm run build" exited with 1
I don't know what to do anymore.

This are my package.json dependencies from sanity:


  "dependencies": {
    "@sanity/cli": "^3.4.0",
    "@sanity/vision": "^3.5.0",
    "react": "^18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.2.0",
    "react-is": "^18.2.0",
    "sanity": "^3.0.0",
    "styled-components": "^5.2.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.1",
    "eslint": "^8.6.0",
    "prettier": "^2.8.4",
    "typescript": "^4.0.0"
  },
and from my nextjs:

"dependencies": {
    "@emailjs/browser": "^3.10.0",
    "@heroicons/react": "^2.0.15",
    "@portabletext/react": "^1.0.6",
    "@sanity/image-url": "^1.0.1",
    "framer-motion": "^9.0.2",
    "next": "^12.3.0",
    "next-sanity": "^1.1.0",
    "react": "18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "18.2.0",
    "react-hook-form": "^7.43.1",
    "react-simple-typewriter": "^5.0.1",
    "react-social-icons": "^5.15.0",
    "react-toastify": "^9.1.1"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@types/node": "18.13.0",
    "@types/react": "18.0.27",
    "@types/react-dom": "18.0.10",
    "autoprefixer": "^10.4.13",
    "eslint": "8.33.0",
    "eslint-config-next": "13.1.6",
    "postcss": "^8.4.21",
    "tailwind-scrollbar": "^2.1.0",
    "tailwindcss": "^3.2.6",
    "typescript": "4.9.5"
  }
I'm using nextjs 12 and not the sanity --version
@sanity/cli version 2.35.3
Feb 25, 2023, 4:17 PM
user Q
I’m on Svelte, not Nextjs, but I think the 
sanity.cli.ts
file should be similar. And in mine I have 
import { defineCliConfig } from 'sanity/cli'
without the 
@
. Does that work?
Feb 25, 2023, 5:10 PM
no, it doesn't work like that, I already tried it. I think I found the solution, I need it to move the dependencies from sanity package.json to next package.json and do a npm install in root to install them like so:

 "dependencies": {
    "@emailjs/browser": "^3.10.0",
    "@heroicons/react": "^2.0.15",
    "@portabletext/react": "^1.0.6",
    "@sanity/image-url": "^1.0.1",
    "framer-motion": "^9.0.2",
    "next": "^12.3.0",
    "next-sanity": "^1.1.0",
    "react": "18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "18.2.0",
    "react-hook-form": "^7.43.1",
    "react-simple-typewriter": "^5.0.1",
    "react-social-icons": "^5.15.0",
    "react-toastify": "^9.1.1",
    "@sanity/vision": "^3.5.0",
    "sanity": "^3.0.0",
    "styled-components": "^5.2.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.1",
    "@types/node": "18.13.0",
    "@types/react": "18.0.27",
    "@types/react-dom": "18.0.10",
    "autoprefixer": "^10.4.13",
    "eslint": "8.33.0",
    "eslint-config-next": "13.1.6",
    "postcss": "^8.4.21",
    "tailwind-scrollbar": "^2.1.0",
    "tailwindcss": "^3.2.6",
    "typescript": "4.9.5"
  }

Feb 25, 2023, 6:04 PM
basically copy 
"sanity": "^3.0.0"
, 
"styled-components": "^5.2.0"
and 
"@sanity/vision": "^3.5.0",
in dependencies and 
"@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.1"
in devDependencies in next package.json, run npm install in next project(not sanity) to install there the dependencies and I got thru that error
Feb 25, 2023, 6:08 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in