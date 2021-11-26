Error deploying Sanity after update to version 2.22

sanity deploy

<--- Last few GCs --->

[13928:000001F842220080] 608769 ms: Mark-sweep 2024.3 (2073.1) -> 2010.5 (2074.1) MB, 3101.4 / 0.3 ms (average mu = 0.121, current mu = 0.025) allocation failure scavenge might not succeed

[13928:000001F842220080] 612216 ms: Mark-sweep 2025.3 (2074.1) -> 2011.6 (2075.1) MB, 3346.8 / 0.2 ms (average mu = 0.076, current mu = 0.029) allocation failure scavenge might not succeed

<--- JS stacktrace --->

==== JS stack trace =========================================

0: ExitFrame [pc: 00007FF72D7DD08D]

1: StubFrame [pc: 00007FF72D7BD7DE]

Security context: 0x0140036808d1 <JSObject>

2: split [000001400368CD51](this=0x01946bc810c9 <String[1]: +>,0x016f1999a631 <JSRegExp <String[#5]: \r?

>>)

3: print [000000A1B2C90239] [D:\UPN\Repo\Sanity Studio\upnorway-sanity-studio

ode_modules\terser\dist\bundle.min.js:~7241] [pc=00000355748CFC97](this=0x00a1b2c90279 <Object map = 000001FBE4652CC9>,0x...

FATAL ERROR: Ineffective mark-compacts near heap limit Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory

1: 00007FF72CBA288F napi_wrap+119263

2: 00007FF72CB49556 v8::internal::OrderedHashTable<v8::internal::OrderedHashSet,1>::NextTableOffset+38102

3: 00007FF72CB4A356 node::OnFatalError+438

4: 00007FF72D387B5E v8::Isolate::ReportExternalAllocationLimitReached+94

5: 00007FF72D36FD11 v8::SharedArrayBuffer::Externalize+833

6: 00007FF72D2214EC v8::internal::Heap::EphemeronKeyWriteBarrierFromCode+1436

7: 00007FF72D22C730 v8::internal::Heap::ProtectUnprotectedMemoryChunks+1312

8: 00007FF72D229244 v8::internal::Heap::PageFlagsAreConsistent+3204

9: 00007FF72D21EA43 v8::internal::Heap::CollectGarbage+1283

10: 00007FF72D21D0B4 v8::internal::Heap::AddRetainedMap+2500

11: 00007FF72D23E3FD v8::internal::factory::NewFillerObject+61

12: 00007FF72CFA19F1 v8::internal::interpreter::JumpTableTargetOffsets::iterator::operator=+1665

13: 00007FF72D7DD08D v8::internal::SetupIsolateDelegate::SetupHeap+546925

14: 00007FF72D7BD7DE v8::internal::SetupIsolateDelegate::SetupHeap+417726

15: 00007FF72D7CA672 v8::internal::SetupIsolateDelegate::SetupHeap+470610

16: 00000355748CFC97

Hi Guys, after I updated Sanity to latest version (2.22) , I cannot deploy Sanity using CLI using. I'm getting following error. Please help me to find a solution.