Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error deploying Sanity after update to version 2.22

2 replies
Last updated: Nov 26, 2021
Hi Guys, after I updated Sanity to latest version (2.22) , I cannot deploy Sanity using CLI using 
sanity deploy
. I'm getting following error. Please help me to find a solution. 
&lt;--- Last few GCs ---&gt;


[13928:000001F842220080]   608769 ms: Mark-sweep 2024.3 (2073.1) -&gt; 2010.5 (2074.1) MB, 3101.4 / 0.3 ms  (average mu = 0.121, current mu = 0.025) allocation failure scavenge might not succeed

[13928:000001F842220080]   612216 ms: Mark-sweep 2025.3 (2074.1) -&gt; 2011.6 (2075.1) MB, 3346.8 / 0.2 ms  (average mu = 0.076, current mu = 0.029) allocation failure scavenge might not succeed



&lt;--- JS stacktrace ---&gt;


==== JS stack trace =========================================


0: ExitFrame [pc: 00007FF72D7DD08D]

1: StubFrame [pc: 00007FF72D7BD7DE]

Security context: 0x0140036808d1 &lt;JSObject&gt;

2: split [000001400368CD51](this=0x01946bc810c9 &lt;String[1]: +&gt;,0x016f1999a631 &lt;JSRegExp &lt;String[#5]: \r?\n&gt;&gt;)

3: print [000000A1B2C90239] [D:\UPN\Repo\Sanity Studio\upnorway-sanity-studio\node_modules\terser\dist\bundle.min.js:~7241] [pc=00000355748CFC97](this=0x00a1b2c90279 &lt;Object map = 000001FBE4652CC9&gt;,0x...


FATAL ERROR: Ineffective mark-compacts near heap limit Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory

1: 00007FF72CBA288F napi_wrap+119263

2: 00007FF72CB49556 v8::internal::OrderedHashTable&lt;v8::internal::OrderedHashSet,1&gt;::NextTableOffset+38102

3: 00007FF72CB4A356 node::OnFatalError+438

4: 00007FF72D387B5E v8::Isolate::ReportExternalAllocationLimitReached+94

5: 00007FF72D36FD11 v8::SharedArrayBuffer::Externalize+833

6: 00007FF72D2214EC v8::internal::Heap::EphemeronKeyWriteBarrierFromCode+1436

7: 00007FF72D22C730 v8::internal::Heap::ProtectUnprotectedMemoryChunks+1312

8: 00007FF72D229244 v8::internal::Heap::PageFlagsAreConsistent+3204

9: 00007FF72D21EA43 v8::internal::Heap::CollectGarbage+1283

10: 00007FF72D21D0B4 v8::internal::Heap::AddRetainedMap+2500

11: 00007FF72D23E3FD v8::internal::factory::NewFillerObject+61

12: 00007FF72CFA19F1 v8::internal::interpreter::JumpTableTargetOffsets::iterator::operator=+1665

13: 00007FF72D7DD08D v8::internal::SetupIsolateDelegate::SetupHeap+546925

14: 00007FF72D7BD7DE v8::internal::SetupIsolateDelegate::SetupHeap+417726

15: 00007FF72D7CA672 v8::internal::SetupIsolateDelegate::SetupHeap+470610

16: 00000355748CFC97
Nov 26, 2021, 4:10 PM
Hi guys, after deleting node modules and installing again , I was able to solve this problem. Thank You 🙂
Nov 26, 2021, 5:01 PM
Glad to hear, Sashini! Thanks for letting us know 🙂
Nov 26, 2021, 6:00 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Having an issue with `npm run graphql-deploy` throwing an error: Forbidden - Project user “pGJU8tBOF” does not have any...Jan 4, 2021
Looping through an array from Sanity in JSApr 1, 2020
Deploying to Sanity: How long does it take?Jun 1, 2020
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.