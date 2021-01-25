Error encountered when deploying GraphQL in Sanity.io

sanity start

sanity graphql deploy

Error: Encountered anonymous inline object "coverOptions" for field/type "LandingPage". To use this field with GraphQL you will need to create a top-level schema type for it. See <https://docs.sanity.io/help/schema-lift-anonymous-object-type>

I've made a singleton page for landing page settings, and now I'm trying to get the different fields sorted by using collapsible objects. Works like a charm if I just run, but when I try to runI get the following error:I don't fully understand the help page, fairly new to this still, so figured I'd check here if anyone has got any tips on how to fix this?