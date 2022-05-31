Error encountered when using a top-level schema in Sanity.io

Error: Encountered anonymous inline image "image" for field/type "ImageWithAlt".

export default { name: 'ImageWithAlt', title: 'Image with Alternative Text', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'image', title: 'Image', type: 'image', options: { hotspot: true }, fields: [ { name: 'alt', title: 'Alternative text', type: 'string', options: { isHighlighted: true } } ] }, ] }

export default { name: 'layoutHeader', title: 'Layout Header', type: 'document', icon, fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string' }, { name: 'mainlogo', title: 'Logo with Alt Text', type: 'ImageWithAlt', }, { name: 'contactnumber', title: 'Contact Number', type: 'string', }, ], }

sanity graphql deploy

Hi everybody, I’m finding this error:I’ve run into this issue before and the error advises I need to create a top-level schema. I have resolved this in the past by bringing my repeatable content up into my component folder, like this:Then, I use it as a type in my schema:However, this time I get the same error when I runfrom the CLI. I have been tinkering with it to figure out what’s wrong, but I think I could use some fresh eyes on it. Can anyone tell me what little gotcha I’m missing?