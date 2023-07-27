Hey Everyone I run into this error while trying to test sanity
@omar ➜ sanity-test npm create sanity@latest
Need to install the following packages:
create-sanity@3.14.3
Ok to proceed? (y) y
npm WARN cleanup Failed to remove some directories [
npm WARN cleanup [
npm WARN cleanup 'C:\\Users\\omar\\AppData\\Local\\npm-cache\\_npx\\67a0730928194b24\\node_modules\\@sanity\\cli',
npm WARN cleanup [Error: EPERM: operation not permitted, rmdir 'C:\Users\omar\AppData\Local\npm-cache\_npx\67a0730928194b24\node_modules\@sanity\cli\src\actions\init-project\templates\nextjs'] {
npm WARN cleanup errno: -4048,
npm WARN cleanup code: 'EPERM',
npm WARN cleanup syscall: 'rmdir',
npm WARN cleanup path: 'C:\\Users\\omar\\AppData\\Local\\npm-cache\\_npx\\67a0730928194b24\\node_modules\\@sanity\\cli\\src\\actions\\init-project\\templates\\nextjs'
npm WARN cleanup }
npm WARN cleanup ]
npm WARN cleanup ]
npm ERR! code 1
npm ERR! path C:\Users\omar\AppData\Local\npm-cache\_npx\67a0730928194b24\node_modules\esbuild
npm ERR! command failed
npm ERR! command C:\WINDOWS\system32\cmd.exe /d /s /c node install.js
npm ERR! node:internal/errors:865
npm ERR! const err = new Error(message);
npm ERR! Error: Command failed: C:\Program Files\nodejs\node.exe C:\Users\omar\AppData\Local\npm-cache\_npx\67a0730928194b24\node_modules\esbuild\bin\esbuild --version
npm ERR! Node.js v18.17.0