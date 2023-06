Error fetching data from Sanity using Next.js and getServerSideProps

import sanityClient from '@sanity/client'; import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url'; export const client = sanityClient({ projectId: '********', // commented out intentionaly dataset: 'production', apiVersion: '2022-05-08', useCdn: true, token: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_TOKEN }); const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client); export const urlFor = (source) => builder.image(source);

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'; import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'; import product from './product'; import banner from './banner'; export default createSchema({ name: 'default', types: schemaTypes.concat([ product, banner ]), })

getServerSideProps

export const getServerSideProps = async () => { const query = '*[type == "product"]'; const products = await client.fetch(query); const bannerQuery = '*[type == "banner"]'; const bannerData = await client.fetch(bannerQuery); return { props: { products, bannerData }, }; };

HI! Yesterday I followed ta YT tutorial on sanity and something else. This is my first time using sanity, so I spent roughly 24 hours trying to fix the error I got. Essentially I, am exporting an object using SanityClient just like in docs using the correct projectId and token.Then I created two schemas for which I also created entries in my sanity.io/desk and imported them to schema.js fileI am using Next.js so I usedto fetch the data this way:However, when I console.log(products) I get returned an empty array without any errors. Do you know what went wrong or at least a way to debug this? I cannot seem to get any data back from sanity.