Error handling for network unavailability in useListeningQuery hook.

user T

Error: Could not establish EventSource connection

TypeError: You provided an invalid object where a stream was expected. You can provide an Observable, Promise, ReadableStream, Array, AsyncIterable, or Iterable

// Get the videoId and playerType from the document & listen for changes const { data, loading, error }: { data: any; loading: boolean; error: any } = useListeningQuery<SanityDocument[]>( `*[_id == $documentId]`, { params: { documentId }, initialValue: [], }, ); if (loading) return <Spinner />; // ⬇ TypeError: You provided an invalid object where a stream was expected. You can provide an Observable, Promise, ReadableStream, Array, AsyncIterable, or Iterable. // ⬇ Error: Could not establish EventSource connection if (error) { console.log('error: ', error); return <Card tone="critical">There has been a problem</Card>; }

Hi Sanity Folk, I’m using’s (very convenient!) useListeningQuery() hook to build a custom input component. I use it to grab some data from the Content Lake when the component loads, and to update values when they change (either from the current author’s, or someone else’s input). It’s all working fine … except when I try to catch errors due to network unavailability. If I return a component (as User models in the repo), I get anand an additionalmessage in the console. The component also runs continuously. Here’s the relevant code (I’m in Studio version 3.8.3):Any ideas for how to handle that potential error state more gracefully?Thanks!