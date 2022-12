'*[ _type == "post" ]{ ..., mainImage-> }'

Hey Vincent! It's hard to say without seeing the error, but I'd say it's likely because you're not passing an image asset to your imageUrlBuilder. An image field in the schema is a reference to an asset, so you need to expand it in your query as outlined here . Something like this should get it for you:I'd also suggest using the next-sanity package in your project. It'll help streamline your queries and provide some handy Next-specific tools.