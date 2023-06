Error importing data into Sanity project due to outdated CLI version

Error: Command "dataset" is not available outside of a Sanity project context. Run the command again within a Sanity project directory, where "@sanity/core" is installed as a dependency.

I'm in the process of merging two sanity projects together. I've moved the schemas and components ++ into a new project, and it is working fine. Now I want to migrate the data from the old projects into the new one. I managed to export it into a .ndjson file according to this documentation , now I try to follow the import steps found here , but I get the following error when I try:As far as I can understand @sanity/core is a v2 package, right? Is there another way to do imports in v3?