Hello! I'm excited for this project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcTPaUfay5I&t=1325s by Kapehe to work. I've gone back and rebuilt the whole project on a brand new Mac after first trying on a Linux machine and I still get the same error when we begin getting the page.tsx ready to display the projects. The admin section works just fine... Please help cuz I'm excited how these technologies tie together. The tutorial is amazing by the way and can't wait to get past this bump. Thank you!