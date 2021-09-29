Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Error in React/Sanity tutorial code, resolved with missing comma in query

6 replies
Last updated: Sep 29, 2021
Hi all, I am starting with Sanity and React to build my portfolio. I am following this tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO7_jgzVgbc&amp;ab_channel=TraversyMedia However on my console,. I get the 400 error.

This is my code --&gt; I might missed something?

import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"
import { Link } from "react-router-dom"
import sanityClient from "../client"

export default function Post() {
    //query for information with react hooks
    const [postData, setPost] = useState(null);
    useEffect(() =&gt; {
        sanityClient
        .fetch(
            `*[_type == "post"]{
            title
            slug,
            mainImage {
                asset-&gt; {
                    _id,
                    url
                }
            }
        }`
        )
        .then((data) =&gt; setPost(data))
        .catch(console.error)
    }, []);
    
    return (
        &lt;main&gt;
            &lt;section className="container mx-auto"&gt;
                &lt;h1&gt;Blog Post page&lt;/h1&gt;
                adokgr
                &lt;div className="grid md:grid-cols-2 lg:grid-cols-3 gap-8"&gt;
                    { postData &amp;&amp; postData.map((post, index) =&gt; (
                    &lt;article&gt;
                        &lt;Link to={"/post"+ post.slug.current} key={post.slug.current}&gt;
                            &lt;span className="block h-64 relative rounded shadow " key={index}&gt;
                                &lt;img src={post.mainImage.asset.url}/&gt;
                                &lt;span&gt;
                                    &lt;h3&gt;{post.title}&lt;/h3&gt;
                                &lt;/span&gt;
                            &lt;/span&gt;
                        &lt;/Link&gt;
                    &lt;/article&gt;
                    ))}
                &lt;/div&gt;
            &lt;/section&gt;
        &lt;/main&gt;
    );
}
Sep 29, 2021, 5:10 AM
Hi and welcome to the Sanity community!
It looks like your query is missing a comma after 
title
(in the 
useEffect()
function). Can you see if adding that in removes the error?
Sep 29, 2021, 5:19 AM
This might still fail until you’ve added a slug and mainImage to your second post. You’re currently checking if 
postData
exists but not each property. One approach is optional chaining (e.g., 
post?.title
and 
post?.slug.current
).
Sep 29, 2021, 5:21 AM


hey Geoff, thank you, it is working indeed, and you answered my question of what if I dont want/have an image thank u
Sep 29, 2021, 5:25 AM


Great! Happy to hear that’s working for you.
Sep 29, 2021, 5:29 AM

