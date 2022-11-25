sanity start

✔ Checking configuration files... ⠦ Compiling...webpack built 13b315e7094243c5af96 in 10658ms ✔ Compiling... Failed to compile. Error in ./schemas/schema.js (part:@sanity/base/schema) Module build failed: Error [ERR_MODULE_NOT_FOUND]: Cannot find package 'next' imported from /home/user/Documents/dci/my-projects/myPortfolio/portfolio-sanity/babel-virtual-resolve-base.js at Generator.next (<anonymous>) at new Promise (<anonymous>) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/schemaErrors/SchemaErrorReporter.js 8:37-72 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/defaultLayout/DefaultLayout.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/defaultLayout/index.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/Root.js (part:@sanity/base/root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js @ multi ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js

Hi everyone!A few days everything was working finde when I used the commandbut when I tried to run it today, I am getting an error:I am still quite new in it, so could anyone explain me please how to resolve it.Thanks in advance!!!