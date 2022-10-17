Error installing "stablo" template, resolved with code change.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?
|Not featured
|Apr 18, 2020
|Creating Custom URL Routes in Sapper/Svelte like Next.js
|Not featured
|Apr 29, 2020
|Define() - Is there a way to define the define()?
|Not featured
|Jun 1, 2022
|Examples of Headless Shopify/Sanity Builds for Inspiration
|Not featured
|Feb 25, 2021
|How to use Sanity.Fetch with Sveltekit without Losing Credentials
|Not featured
|Feb 15, 2022
|SvelteKit - How to Convert Sapper to Svelte
|Not featured
|Aug 15, 2021
|Understanding the difference between `_id` and `id` in GraphQL
|Not featured
|Apr 3, 2020
|Troubleshooting rendering of categories from schema in Vue.js
|Not featured
|Apr 22, 2020
|Troubleshooting @sanity/color-input installation in Slack thread
|Not featured
|Apr 28, 2020
|Discussion on defining custom URL routes in Svelte/Sapper and Next with Sanity's Next.js starter.
|Not featured
|Apr 29, 2020
