npm create sanity@latest -- --project ... --dataset production --provider google

Error: Command failed with exit code 2 (ENOENT): npm install --legacy-peer-deps --save @sanity/vision@3 sanity@3 @sanity/image-url@1 styled-components@5.2 spawn cmd.exe ENOENT

npm install --legacy-peer-deps

Hello all, I tried following the instructions to install sanity into an existing NextJS product and I was getting this error after :I triedand restarting VSCode in Windows, but still gives the same error. Someone here had the same error, but there are no replies to that question.